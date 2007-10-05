Velaro releases version 5.0

Elkridge, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2007 -- Velaro, a leading provider of live help, announced today the general release of their version 5.0 live chat service. With this new revision Velaro introduced a number of enhanced features for our customers, including a brand new graphical user interface that offers a much more intuitive experience for our customers.



"Our customers depend more and more on their ability to interact with website visitors in real-time. Displaying too much information about our customer's visitors can be overwhelming so we designed an interface that provides extremecustomization." said Alex Bloom, President of Velaro Inc., he went on to say that, "No matter how you like your data displayed you'll be able to configure it to your liking; if you wish to answer your chats in individual windows you can do that, if you prefer chats in a tabbed format you can do that too".



While Velaro's live help system has leveraged live chat and web analytics since its inception, new features in this new release include a streamlined interface, enhanced site monitoring, click-to-call service, co-browsing and an integrated CRM solution.