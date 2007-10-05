TEC's New White Papers Library Offers Research Tools to Help Companies Make Better Technology Decisions

Montreal, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2007 -- Impartial software evaluation firm Technology Evaluation Centers Inc. (TEC) announces the launch of its newly redesigned TEC White Papers site (http://whitepapers.technologyevaluation.com), with improved registration and search functionality. The site is designed to provide companies with the research tools they need to help them find key product information related to technology purchases.



Covering a range of business and technology topics from enterprise resource planning (ERP) to business intelligence (BI), customer relationship management (CRM), and security and testing, this online directory of downloadable research and product information provides companies with easy access to a database of thousands of technology white papers and case studies.



Whether they're white papers from industry vendors and thought leaders, or case studies addressing real-world business challenges, all content is vetted and approved according to editorial guidelines before being added to the searchable database of technology papers, ensuring maximum value for readers.



TEC White Papers visitors can search by "most recommended" or "most popular" papers, browse recently added information, or search by topic, keyword, industry, vertical, and vendor.



Since content is added daily, readers can opt for e-mail updates on the latest additions to stay informed on the changing market and industry issues that affect them.



For more information on the TEC White Papers site, please visit http://whitepapers.technologyevaluation.com/



If you have a white paper or case study you wish to submit to TEC White Papers, please visit http://whitepapers.technologyevaluation.com or call 514-954-3665, extension 322.



