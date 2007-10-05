BusinessTN Magazine Names HometownQuotes Among Tennessee’s Fastest-Growing Businesses

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2007 -- BusinessTN magazine has announced that HometownQuotes is listed among this year’s Hot 100 – the publication’s list of the fastest-growing businesses throughout the state of Tennessee.



“This has been a very exciting year for us. It seems like we’re adding or changing something almost every week to keep up with how quickly the company is expanding,” said co-founder and Chief Financial Officer Bob Klee.



From 2005-2006, HometownQuotes staff size tripled and the executives foresee that figure doubling again by the end of this year. In less than four years the company has outgrown four office spaces and launched an office in Europe as well.

To earn BusinessTN’s Hot 100 distinction, several company factors are examined – company revenue growth, employee growth, growth compared to specific industry averages and growth prospects in the coming years.



HometownQuotes recently celebrated its listing among the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Music City Future 50 – a list comprised of Nashville’s fastest-growing, local and privately-owned businesses. The company was also honored as a Best in Business winner for 2007 by the Nashville Business Journal.



HometownQuotes will be included in this December’s issue of BusinessTN. This year marks the company’s first year on the Hot 100 list.



For more information, contact Krista Farmer at 615.550.5333 or visit the HometownQuotes Newsroom at http://www.hometownquotes.com/newsroom.html.



