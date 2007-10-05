Bucks Productivity Expert Neen James Elected to Women’s Resource Center Board of Directors

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2007 -- The Women’s Resource Center elected Bucks Productivity Expert Neen James, President of Neen James Communications headquartered in Doylestown, Pa., to serve on their Board of Directors effective September 2007.



Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Wayne, Pa., the Women’ s Resource Center’s mission is to support women, strengthen families and build communities through information and referrals, counseling, legal and education services. For over 30 years the Center has helped women make informed decisions and achieve personal growth in a safe and supportive environment. Women from the five-county area routinely turn to the Center with questions about healthcare, childcare, legal issues, career development and occasionally with urgent calls for crisis intervention. For more information on the Women’s Resource Center, go to www.womensresourcecenter.net



James is an International Productivity Expert and is known for her ability to connect business professionals across the globe while helping them build their business. She is regularly featured as a keynote speaker around the USA, Canada and Australia, and her most recently published book ‘Secrets of Super-Productivity’ has received rave reviews. James’ focus on helping business professionals is also demonstrated with her involvement in several local networks including Women’s Business Forum of Bucks County, Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce Women in Business and eWomen Network Philadelphia for which she recently served as regional director.



James has served corporations from Australia to the U.S. A native born Aussie, James relocated to the Delaware Valley in 2005. Since then, she’s grown the eWomen Network Philadelphia chapter by 734%, achieved highest sales award for October 2006 for eWomen Network Internationally, raised $5,000 for local charity, was nominated for the International Business Matchmakers award, 40 under 40 and recently named chair of Office Depot Success Strategies for Women Conference. For more information or to have James speak at your business contact her office at http://www.neenjames.com or call 215-230-0835.

