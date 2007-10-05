Prevention Is A Critical Heart Disease Treatment Says SecondOpinion.org

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2007 -- Every 35 seconds, an American dies from some form of cardiovascular disease. According to consumer information website secondopinion.org, taking steps now to prevent heart disease and reduce the high-risk behaviors which invite coronary heart disease may be the best treatment available.



“Even though our topic for this month is musculoskeletal, the issue of heart disease is just too critical to ignore,” says Dr. Shawn R. Benzinger, founder of secondopinion.org and noted Indianapolis physician. “Rheumatic, coronary, ischemic, even congenital heart disease—all carry risk factors and relationships to our behavior we can all try to understand now to help prevent the disease in the first place.”



Featured articles in October include anger and depression as contributors to heart disease in men, the relationship between stress and heart disease, and understanding the critical risk factors in women that increase the chance for heart disease to develop. This month’s book review content, Anger Management for Dummies, is available as streaming audio or video.



“One out of every two people who suffers a heart attack for the first time does not survive,” adds Dr. Benzinger. “It’s plain to see: preventing the first heart attack is one of the smartest choices you can make.”



Risk factors include obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, or high cholesterol—all conditions that can be managed and treated to lower the chances of developing heart disease. “There are simple changes you can make starting today that will drastically reduce your risk without the use of prescription drugs,” says Dr. Benzinger.



Each month, secondopinion.org seeks to truly inform consumers about special health topics of the month, and offers a searchable archive containing previous month’s subjects, articles and interview content. For more information, visit http://www.secondopinion.org.



About

http://www.SecondOpinion.org isn’t a web destination as much as it is an interactive web experience that helps people to meet their own unique requirements for health, well-being, and peace of mind. Whether interested in maintaining wellness in general, or seeking information about a specific condition or area of specialty, users will find frank, honest, and oftentimes revelatory information that will help them better participate in creating an individualized health care plan.



Secondopinion.org is the brainchild of noted Indianapolis specialist Dr. Shawn R. Benzinger, the founder and Director of the Indy Spinal Care Center. Dr. Benzinger has been practicing in Indianapolis for over 20 years and has specialized in Orthopedics with a focus in chronic pain.



CONTACT:



SecondOpinion.org

Dr. Shawn Benzinger

317-872-2989

