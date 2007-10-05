Allergy Control Products Not Found In A Drugstore: HEPA Air Filtration systems

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2007 -- Allergy sufferers and people who live with chronic respiratory issues have long been familiar with the airborne contaminants that exacerbate their symptoms. Dust mites, pollen, dander, molds bacteria—all are airborne particles that activate allergies and irritate chronic respiratory issues. But significant help is out there, claims one Indianapolis-based company, and it’s not necessary to visit the drug store to find it.



“An advanced air filtration system that’s certified HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Arrestance) is an allergy control product that works year-round,” says Dave Hearn, President of Pure Air Systems, a leading provider of consumer HEPA air filtration systems. “By removing or reducing the levels of airborne contaminants and in many cases also introducing some outside filtered fresh air, many allergic reactions and respiratory dysfunctions can be significantly reduced, and in some cases, eliminated.”



A properly maintained HEPA air filtration system removes airborne particles less than .3 microns in size—a 99.97 percent efficiency that is unmatched in non-HEPA equivalent systems. “This efficiency,” adds Hearn, “makes all the difference for allergy sufferers and people who experience discomfort due to such ailments as asthma, emphysema and chronic lung disease.”



Pure Air Systems offers a complete line of HEPA air filtration systems and Carbon absorption systems. Their HEPA indoor air purifiers and air filter systems can be attached to any size heating/cooling system for central HEPA indoor air filtration. In addition, their filters and systems can also be used for stand-alone applications when a ducted heating/cooling system is not available.



For more information about HEPA air filtration systems and allergy control, please visit pureairsystems.com.



