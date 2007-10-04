TheCuteKid Membership Base Crosses 600,000

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2007 -- The CuteKid™ today announced that the number of registered members at TheCuteKid.com has grown to over 600,000. Greg Byrnes, VP (Marketing) mentioned “We have received more than 500% increase in the number of registered members in one year. It is our goal to register 1 million members by March ’07 and are on track to achieve this goal. This will make us the largest parent focused community revolving around child and baby photo contests.”



TheCuteKid.com™ was started by a group of Internet professionals who are also parents themselves. Their goal was to build a site where parents could show off their children and hopefully be discovered by professionals in the entertainment or modeling industry. Since then the site has grown to offer articles, shopping, forums and more for its members.



It seems that the changes made over the past year coupled with the aggressive marketing efforts have attracted both the parents and the modeling agencies. Over the past year The CuteKid™ has completely redesigned the website, added new content resource for parents and attracted a judging staff of the entertainment industries top talent and casting agents.



In the coming months, the site will be launching its shopping network and a dedicated space for each member to upload and share the photographs and videos within the network. “These changes go well with our contest theme - Smile. Snap. Show the World. We continue to build our community and give our members benefit from being a member.” quipped Greg



In a major breakthrough, TheCuteKid.com has recently secured a deal with leading casting and talent agency – Explore Talent - to publish new child related casting calls every week on its website, as well as provide a discount to CuteKid™ members for submitting to auditions. This opens the door for CuteKid™ members to see acting and modeling auditions nationwide and apply directly.

