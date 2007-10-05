Revolutionary Terminology Management Software Released

Kyiv, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2007 -- Advanced International Translations (AIT), time-tested synergy of the hi-tech translation agency and user-friendly software development team, has released AnyLexic: Terminology Management Software with full Unicode support, extreme usability, and affordable pricing.



Dictionary and glossary creation, terminology management and terminology exchange have always been the vital tasks for millions of translators, terminologists, and technical writers around the globe. Existing tools were defective in at least one or more areas: Unicode support, price, usability.



AIT has released first terminology management product in 2005, starting with WinLexic - GUI to Microsoft® Glossaries for Technical Translators and Technical Translation Agencies. In September 2006 AcroLexic: Acronyms and Abbreviations Dictionary has been released. Both terminology tools were limited to specific domain of knowledge. Soon suggestions from happy users of existing products to release another software product flooded AIT technical support. Translators asked for a product, which would enable easy creation of any dictionaries and glossaries, and would build on experience of AcroLexic and WinLexic.



AnyLexic: Terminology Management Software supports easy creation, editing and use of terminology glossaries in multiple languages. AnyLexic supports import/export of dictionaries and glossaries from all common terminology storage formats (.CSV – Comma Separated Values, .TXT – Plain Text, .XLS – Microsoft® Excel). AnyLexic Exchange Format (.AEF) is provided for easy exchange of glossaries among team members and with freelance translators. Unicode is fully supported by the database and throughout all the dialogs and windows of the program. AnyLexic is tested for compatibility with Microsoft® Windows Vista.



Multiple extra features are included for the benefit of freelance translators and translation agencies. These are: terminology search from any document open in any software program, multiple templates for display of glossary and dictionary entries, both standard and user-defined, built-in tools for backup and restoring of the terminology database.



Advanced International Translations is a unique symbiosis of top translation and software development experts. Since its creation in 1998 AIT software developers have released 9 popular accounting, word count, terminology management, and project management software products for the translation industry (AnyLexic: Terminology Management Software, AnyCount: Word Count and Character Count Software, AcroLexic: Abbreviations and Acronyms Dictionary, CATCount: Computer-Assisted Word Count Tool, ClipCount: Clipboard Character Count and Word Count Software, ExactSpent: Time Tracking Software, Projetex: Project Management Software for Translation Agencies, Translation Office 3000: Accounting Software for Freelance Translators, WinLexic: GUI to Microsoft® Glossaries). AIT Translation Agency has provided its partners with several million words of Russian translations, and double as much in volume of Ukrainian translations. The company is equally active in Ukrainian and Russian localization. Projetex, project management software for translation agencies, the flagship product of AIT is now used by 100+ translation agencies around the world.



Web-site of AnyLexic: http://www.anylexic.com

Web-site of Advanced International Translations: http://www.translation3000.com

Media-inquiries: info@translation3000.com

