Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2007 -- From its incorporation in 1837 Chicago has been one of the most rapidly developing and influential cities in the United States. Its fascinating past is peppered with notoriety, including the Prohibition era of the “roaring” 1920s and “Great Depression” of the 1930s. As America’s wealth grew and receded during these decades, the rise of influential figures like Al Capone and related Chicago gangsters shaped the politics and economy of Chicago, resulting in one of the most colorful periods in American history.



With fact-filled photo captions and chapter introductions by John Russick, Historic Photos of Chicago Crime: the Capone Era rediscovers the fascinating past of the “Windy City” and its role in the development and downfall of organized crime in the 1920s and 1930s through nearly 200 rare photographs culled from the Chicago History Museum.



In scenes of events from radio shows to racketeering, sports scandals to murder trials, and much more, the notorious history of gangster-related Chicago crime is exhibited through the decades in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format.



“Chicago in the 1920s and 30s is forever linked to Al Capone,” explains Russick. “It was his relationship with Chicago’s other gangsters, politicians, and law enforcement that made him a legend. I hope the photographs in this book strip away the veneer of nobility often granted to violent gangsters like Capone, and encourage a new understanding of Chicago in those turbulent decades.”



Historic Photos of Chicago Crime: the Capone Era is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities, historic events and legendary figures across America, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.



Historic Photos of Chicago Crime

The Capone Era

By John Russick

Turner Publishing, $39.95

ISBN 13: 978-1-59652-387-6

www.turnerpublishing.com