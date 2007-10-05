Furia Rubel Lands Marisa Veni As Public Relations Coordinator

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2007 -- Furia Rubel recently announced landing Marisa Veni of Doylestown, Pa. as the newest member of their strategic public relations team. Marisa will serve the firm as their public relations coordinator.



As public relations coordinator, Marisa works with the team of Furia Rubel public relations experts to coordinate activities that build and promote a positive image of the firm’s clients. She plays a vital role in developing and implementing Web 2.0 programs, initiating social media strategies, managing events, and handling media outreach.



According to Furia Rubel President and CEO, Gina F. Rubel, “We are thrilled to have Marisa as part of the Furia Rubel team. Her healthy craving for variety and creativity in her workload makes her a perfect fit for the Furia Rubel agency environment. Her enthusiasm, cutting edge initiatives and public relations perspective add flavor and imagination to our stellar team.”



A recent graduate of Drexel University, Marisa participated in the Cooperative Education programs where she honed her public relations and account management industry skill. She served as a marketing associate for Johnson & Johnson – McNeil Nutritionals redeveloping online initiatives for the LACTAID® Brand and also served as an assistant to the publisher for Philadelphia STYLE Magazine where she received hands on experience in marketing, advertising, and management expertise.



An active member in the Drexel community, Marisa won various prestigious awards such as: President of the Year for the Panhellenic Council in 2006, a national spot on the 2005 Phi Sigma Sigma Plenary Council and was also named to Who’s Who of American Universities in 2006. And she remains active serving as board member of the Young Alumni Association of Drexel University. She also contributes to the planning committee for the Nicholas P. Pipino Foundation Charity 5K Run and she serves as an advisor for the Senior Experience Program for Greek Life at Drexel University.



A long-time resident of historical Bucks County, Marisa looks forward to adding insight and passion to the Furia Rubel team and giving back to her community.



Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. (http://www.furiarubel.com) is a Philadelphia-area integrated strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, marketing and business development. The firm represents a wide range of clients including law firms, marketing agencies, non-profit associations, and business to business companies.

