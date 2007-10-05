Local Government Center HealthTrust, LLC of New Hampshire Selects HEALTHsuite from RAM Technologies

Fort Washington, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2007 -- RAM Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of benefit administration and claims management processing software has announced that the Local Government Center HealthTrust, LLC of New Hampshire has selected its HEALTHsuite® application to handle eligibility and premium billing for their medical, dental, life, short term disability and long term disability product offerings.



HEALTHsuite is a fully integrated, enterprise-wide solution that improves business efficiency and effectiveness through advanced automation. The HEALTHsuite system, developed for health plans and benefit administrators, provides comprehensive functionality for healthcare payers including Electronic Data Interchange, Membership Management, Benefit Administration, Premium Billing, Provider Contracting and Reimbursement, Claim Adjudication, Care Management, Utilization Management, Capitation, Customer Service and Management / Operational Reporting.



The Local Government Center was looking for a system to streamline their eligibility and premium billing business processes. HEALTHsuite meets these needs and provides a host of additional features and functions including automated workflow, benefit administration, customer service, correspondence generation, reporting, and much more.



“We chose HEALTHsuite from RAM Technologies based on their ability to meet our business needs and partner with us” states Wendy Parker, Assistant Executive Director for Risk Services for the Local Government Center. “We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with RAM.”



“RAM Technologies is very pleased that the Local Government Center has selected HEALTHsuite as their health care administrative software” says Christopher Minton, Executive Vice President of RAM Technologies. “Partnering with the Local Government Center provides RAM with another opportunity to expand our reputation as a provider of quality systems and services in the health care industry.”



About New Hampshire Local Government Center

The New Hampshire Local Government Center is home to the New Hampshire Municipal Association, HealthTrust, and Property-Liability Trust. Governed by an active board of directors comprised of local municipal, school, county and employee representatives, LGC provides programs and services that strengthen the ability of New Hampshire schools, municipalities and county governments to serve the public.



About RAM Technologies

RAM Technologies is a leading developer of administrative software solutions for healthcare payers. For more than 26 years RAM Technologies has provided superior system solutions to a wide range of health plans serving the Medicare, Medicaid, Consumer-Direct, Commercial and Federal Health Programs. With the implementation of HEALTHsuite and eHealthsuite™ (real-time web portal), RAM has helped clients improve business processes while decreasing total cost of ownership. You can contact RAM Technologies at (877) 654-8810 or on the web at http://www.ramtechnologiesinc.com

