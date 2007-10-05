Happy 20th Anniversary FranNet

Louisville, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2007 -- Thanks to a lot of hard work and dedication from consultants and staff across the country, plus a singularly unique business model, FranNet is celebrating its 20th year of successfully supporting and guiding would be entrepreneurs in the US and abroad.



One of the reasons behind FranNet’s continued success is that this organization helps people to take charge of their professional lives and financial futures. As the US suffers increasing corporate layoffs, a tightening job market, and a potential recession, franchises become more appealing to people who want new career opportunities. By continuing to connect people with a variety of franchise business opportunities, from fast food to construction, FranNet is able to provide a unique service to thousands of clients every year.



Current President and COO of FranNet, Jania Bailey, says the secret to the company’s success is “the professionalism and ethics of our local consultants who want what is best for the clients and potential franchisees.”



FranNet is poised to continue its success by continuing to build on local market presence and expanding into new markets. “We will also be broadening our services,” Bailey says, “to include the entire franchise process, from helping people franchise their business to supporting those people who want to purchase a franchise, and to people interested in selling established franchises.” FranNet is uniquely positioned to do this with its strong local market presence.



Congratulations FranNet on twenty great years of franchising service excellence.

Highlights in FranNet history:



• 1987 Howard Bassuk founds what is now the Franchise Network Group

• 2002 60 locations in the US

• 2006 Bassuk sells his interests in the North American portion of the company to an internal partnership of two long time FranNet associates

• 2006 FranNet is headed by President and COO Jania Bailey

• 2007 FranNet has more than 90 associates in North America and abroad



To speak to your local FranNet consultant, call 1-800-FRANNET or visit http://www.frannet.com.



