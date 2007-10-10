DEACOM Software Helps Modular Building Manufacturers Focus on Growth

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2007 -- Deacom, Inc. announces that Chaparral Industries, a manufacturer of modular residential, commercial, and recreational buildings, is implementing the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System to improve its business processes in order to facilitate growth.



Chaparral Industries designs and constructs environments catered to customer needs throughout Western Canada and Alaska. With an established reputation in these regions for superior quality and design flexibility, Chaparral Industries sought to expand on new modular building unit sales for the oil-drilling industry, among other sales opportunities.



Cumbersome business processes, however, prevented Chaparral Industries from focusing on its sales growth efforts. The determination of pricing and material requirements for each custom building, for example, took up to three weeks. Hard copies of an estimate could not be saved, so any changes had to be overlaid manually.



"I was spending the majority of my time on the estimating and purchasing processes," says Jim Pushor, Owner of Chaparral Industries. "The processes were so labor-intensive that there was very little time left for me to concentrate on growing the business."



Chaparral Industries selected DEACOM to link its sales order entry, purchasing, inventory control, job costing, scheduling, accounting, and financial processes in one business system. The DEACOM System, through its integrated design and advanced functionality, will allow Chaparral Industries to better understand its business throughout the building process.



Pushor says, "Our immediate return on the DEACOM System will include a speedier sales process, from three weeks to one day, and a significant reduction in inventory. Most importantly, DEACOM will let our people who can grow the business to grow the business, not live within the business."



Chaparral Industries will go live on the DEACOM ERP System in November of 2007.



