HometownQuotes Employee Makes Impact on Williamson County

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2007 -- The Nashville Business Journal has selected HometownQuotes office manager Elaine Fearn as a recipient of this year's "Behind the Scenes" Impact Award - an achievement created to recognize local emplyees who are vital to the foundations of businesses of the Williamson County area.



"I don't know of a more deserving recipient for this award. Not only has Elaine been a part of this company since it launched, her commitment to and knowledge of this company are unmatched," said HometownQuotes co-founder and Chief Financial Officer Bob Klee.



Fearn is one of three winners in the "Behind the Scenes" category for the Nashville Business Journal's first annual Williamson County Impact Awards. Other award categories include Community Supporter, Corporate Executive, Development, Entrepreneur, Innovation, Leader, Mentor, Nonprofit Leadership and Rejuvenation.



"Elaine is the glue that holds HometownQuotes together. Her upbeat personality and willingness to remove roadblocks helps others accomplish what needs to be done," said Vice President of Technology Braden Lake.



The Nashville Business Journal describes the ten Williamson County Inpact categories as an attempt to identify all the key areas that make Williamson County not only a great place to do business, but a great place to live too.



For more information, contact Krista Farmer at 615.550.5333 or visit the HometownQuotes Newsroom.