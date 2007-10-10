Sponsorships and Donations for Good Mews Annual Furr Ball Dinner & Auction “Peace, Love & Catnip” November 10, 2007

Marietta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2007 -- Good Mews Animal Foundation's Annual Furr Ball Dinner and Auction - Peace, Love and Catnip will be held on November 10, 2007, 7:30 p.m. at 103 West, 103 West Paces Ferry Road NW,Atlanta GA 30305.The event will feature live and silent auctions of a variety of exciting items, services and artwork donated by local merchants and supporters of Good Mews, a non-profit no-kill cage-free shelter. $115 per person, which includes two drinks. The hippest happening this side of the 60’s, our theme this year is “Peace, Love, and Catnip”! So tune in, turn on, and come out to support the hip cats of Good Mews in our biggest fund-raiser of the year!



We’ll have a smashing DJ spinning 60’s tunes, tons of awesome items to bid on, and a scrumptious sit-down dinner. Retro dress is optional if you want to make a splash at this big event! Early auction items include … NYC Broadway package with air and hotel, Hot air balloon ride, Key West trip, Tia Lynn artwork, celebrity autographed paw prints (so far Dean Koontz, Mario Andretti, others), tickets to a Hawks game / seats in the CBS box.



Additional items of all kinds are needed. Several sponsorship opportunities are also available. Advertisements in the show program are also being solicited.



Visit our website at http://www.goodmews.org for additional details, ticket sales and an online auction catalog or call 770-499-CATS (2287) for more information.



All proceeds benefit Good Mews Animal Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization which operates a no-kill shelter for homeless, abused and abandoned cats. Located at 736 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta, the shelter provides a cage-free home for its residents, allowing them freedom and security while assertive adoption programs find them happy, loving homes. Good Mews has a strong commitment to the practice of spaying and neutering as the most important step in stemming the explosion of unwanted pets. Other programs promote public awareness regarding the value of pets, animal welfare, and quality human-animal companionship through education and outreach programs.