Revolutionary new Free and Open Source Software from Zyxware Technologies to solve problems in Tracking epidemics

The software is web based and allows Hospitals to report cases of diseases as soon as they are registered at the hospital. The software seamlessly integrates with the existing manual process by allowing hospitals that does not have any web access to send paper based reports to data entry operators who can enter them into the system or send soft copies of the reports that can be imported automatically. The system allows secure login with role based privileges for different roles like Government Medical Official, Hospital Staff, Data Access Operators and System Administrator.



The GIS interface uses Google maps to present the data on a real time basis on a map of the state. Cases of diseases are represented by markers on the map and easy visual analysis of the pattern and extent of spread of diseases is possible. The GIS and reporting interface processes the cases registered and presents reports that can be used by the Health Department to monitor the situation on a real time basis and take precautionary measures if required. Such a system will help in preventing occurrences of disease outbreaks of the scale experienced by the State of Kerala (in India) in the last couple of

years.



It is for the first time that such a software is being developed and released as Free Software in India. Two main objectives in releasing the software as Free and Open Source Software are a) To promote the fact that it is possible to develop state of the art software at very low costs and a developing country like India does not have to languish behind other IT leaders in any areas – similar software being sold in developed countries costs in the range of US$ 50,000 - and, b) To inspire youngsters to take bold steps in trying out their ideas and following their dreams instead of orthodox careers.



Zyxware Technologies, was started by Anoop John, who traded his job in the US for an opportunity to come back and serve India. The enterprise was started, with a vision to "Be the change we wish to see in the world" as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi. The primary focus of the firm is to create applications that can significantly enhance the quality of life in the world by innovatively using technology.



The software is available for free download at the company's website – http://www.zyxware.com.