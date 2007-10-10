Professional Chef Turns to Web2.0 Site to Attract Eyeballs

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2007 -- Chef Vikas Khanna, an exceptionally proficient chef and a rare philanthropist, has wowed millions with his culinary skills. Vikas has won acclaim from prestigious organizations such as the James Beard Foundation, lectured at various prestigious institutes including Harvard, and founded his own non-profit organization. However, much of Vikas’s recent popularity is attributed to his participation on iFood.tv (http://www.iFood.tv) – a distinctive, buzzing, and growing online video community of food lovers. Vikas is one of the few web savvy chefs who believed in the power of the internet and partnered with iFood.tv, over a year ago, to distribute his video recipes through the website. Ever since, his recipes have garnered thousands of views and made him popular with audience that he could not have reached otherwise.



His popularity recently landed him a part on ‘Kitchen Nightmares,’ a critically acclaimed TV program hosted by British Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsey. Greeted by rotten meat, roaches, and a wobbly chair on his entry to Dillons, a popular restaurant in New York, Gordon decided to give the restaurant a complete face-lift and roped in Chef Vikas Khanna to lead this metamorphosis. Aired on FOX network, the show was watched by 17 million viewers all over the US. This is the first power house performance by a popular “web chef” on a primetime network in the US. iFood.tv, the trail blazers in the world of social networking inspired by the love for food, was the only video platform to showcase Vikas Khanna. Today, iFood.tv has carved a distinct niche for itself connecting million of foodies across the globe.



Discussing his passion for food and his association with iFood.tv, Chef Vikas Khanna said, “It is extremely satisfying to leverage the ubiquitous theme of food and the ever-expanding reach of the internet to bring people together. In an online, ever so shrinking world, iFood.tv gave me an opportunity to reach out to millions of ‘foodies’ all over the world. And today I am deeply touched by the extremely overwhelming response to my episode on Kitchen Nightmares. It is heartening to know that our hard work revived a restaurant.”



A favorite on iFood.tv, Chef Vikas Khanna has over 30 video recipes posted on this unique platform. His first and deliciously mouth watering video recipe, ‘Spice Rub Turkey with Pineapple and Mustard Glaze recipe’ is still a hit among the viewers. All his video recipes can be viewed at http://www.iFood.tv/vikas_khanna.



“It is indeed a moment of great pride for us to see one of our most talented chefs enthrall millions of viewers on a popular Food Show on a US primetime network. Driven by the passion for food, our vision is to leverage the infinite potential of the web to connect likeminded foodies globally and give shining stars such as Vikas Khanna, a platform to exhibit their expertise to the world at large. We are working hard to make this success happen for our other partner chefs as well. We wish Vikas many more such successes in future”, an overjoyed Alok Ranjan, CEO iFood.tv commented.



About Vikas Khanna

A globally renowned Chef Vikas Khanna was born in Amritsar, India. Vikas endured congenital birth defects, followed by disabling injuries, which instilled in him a lifelong desire to “give back.” He has worked with and founded many charity organizations, including “Cooking for Life”, an Award Winning organization that works with the World’s Top Chefs to put on events that raise money and awareness for different causes around the World, including 9/11, Tsunami Relief, and Darfur. He has also founded Sakiv, a non-profit foundation benefiting Save the Children (www.savethechidren.org) for preventing blindness for children. Vikas has been recognized for his success and charity by many organizations, including UNICEF, ABC news, Save the Children, and the Council City of New York.



About iFood.tv (http://www.iFood.tv)

iFood.tv is a distinctive and rapidly growing online video community of food lovers. Started in Jan 2007, this unique food driven platform has taken the web 2.0 world by storm with over eleven million hits a month in a short span of its existence. Inspired by the mission to ‘Serve food lovers simply,’ iFood.tv offers a single platform for food related infotainment and social networking to millions across the globe. Whether you are a professional chef or a simple food enthusiast, you can share and enhance your culinary skills through video cooking shows, blogs and forums; find and meet “taste buddies”; discover exciting restaurants and enjoy interesting food shows and events on this multifaceted platform. In addition, you can also upload your own videos on iFood.tv, start a personal channel and embed your own channel on your website.



