Scotts of Stow sign up to MIG’s intelligent email platform

Knutsford, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2007 -- Wendy Derbyshire, IT and eCommerce Director at Scotts of Stow said “We are pleased to have signed the licence to use MIG’s intelligent email platform. The potent combination of content-management driven email generation, quality email delivery, and powerful data intelligence will help us to drive forward our online marketing. We are looking forward to developing our relationship with MIG and further improving our online activity.”



“We are delighted with the success our Intelligent Marketing toolkit has had for our other clients and anticipate as much success and more with Scotts of Stow,” said Stephen Sumner, Commercial and Development Director for MIG.



The Marketing Innovation Group (MIG) is an award-winning digital direct marketing organisation, offering a unique 'Customer Farming' multi-channel strategy, intelligent data and communications solutions using its own software, the 'Intelligent Marketing' toolkit. Their unique solutions have already benefited the likes of Asda, Avon, Comet, Debenhams, M and M Direct, Nectar, Stanley Casinos, The Pier, Totesport, Viking Direct, Woolworths and Xerox. For more information and additional images on the Marketing Innovation Group please visit www.m-i-g.com, or contact Conrad Morris by phone on 01565 653000, Stephen Sumner on 07904 948 456 or email on conrad.morris@m-i-g.com



Scotts of Stow is a Multi Channel business based in the heart of the Cotswolds. They are Britain's fastest growing top of the market mail order company, with a flagship retail outlet store located in Stow-on-the-Wold in the Cotswolds. Producing over 50 million catalogues per year, Scotts of Stow have recently acquired an additional web site and are increasingly moving forward with their online activity.