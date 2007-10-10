Packet Analyzer CAPSA: Handy and Affordable Tool for Network Usage, Performance Monitoring and Troubleshooting

Saratoga, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2007 -- Packet Analyzer CAPSA, a popular network traffic monitoring and troubleshooting tool for network engineers and administrators, has just released the new version 6.4. Packet Analyzer CAPSA provides powerful features that are competitive with the leading network analyzers but at a fraction of the cost. Comprehensive statistics, reports and graphic views allow users to understand network usage, performance and operation quickly. With its very easy to use interface, Packet Analyzer CAPSA allows user to master it in minutes.



The Packet Analyzer CAPSA is a comprehensive and affordable solution for the following problems:



Troubleshooting and debugging network and application problems;

Monitoring network traffic for performance, bandwidth usage, and security reasons;

Analyzing network traffic to trace specific transactions or find security breaches;

Monitor user Internet access, email communication, instant messages and other communications to enforce company policies;

Log important communications such as emails, instand messages, web access, downloads, for forensic analysis of user behaviors;

Generate and view reports in tables and charts on network usage and statistics for network performance review and planning, network auditing and many other purposes.



Since the very first release in 2002, this tool has helped many companies and professionals to solve their network problems, optimize their network performance, increase network availability and protect their network resources. The following are some comments that we have received from our customers.



"I installed the Packet Analyzer CAPSA on the same platform as the firewall. It gives me much more traffic information than the firewall does. I used the information to re-set parameters of my firewall for better protection of my company network. The Packet Analyzer is a great supplement to the Firewall."



"We use this tool to find out who is sending out spam, who is using the most network bandwidth and who is causing denial of service in our network. It works great!"



"I am in charge of network management. We use a few types of sniffing tools on my network. Javvin Packet Analyzer CAPSA only costs us a fraction of other products and takes no time to learn. I highly recommend it to my colleagues."



"I use the network Packet Analyzer CAPSA to monitor all the network traffic of my company, which enables me to see who is doing what and how the company network resources are used."



The Packet Analyzer demo version is free to download on Javvin's web site: http://www.javvin.com.



Javvin Technologies Inc., based at the Silicon Valley of California USA, is a leading company providing network management and network security software, information products to IT, networking and Telecom industries. Javvin products and services can be found at www.javvin.com. Javvin also has a content site: www.networkdictionary.com, which provides free and high quality information for IT, networking and telecom professionals.

