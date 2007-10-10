Hepatitis B Foundation of Bucks County Names Melanie Groft Director of Development

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2007 -- Groft’s primary responsibilities as Director of Development are to provide dynamic leadership for the Foundation’s fundraising programs and build the Foundation’s base of philanthropic support. She is responsible for all fundraising activities, including annual fund, corporate and Foundation grants, special events and individual major gifts.



According to Dr. Timothy Block, Hepatitis B Foundation President, “Ms. Groft plays a key role at the Hepatitis B Foundation. With more than five years of development and major gifts experience, she brings a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm to advance the mission of the Foundation.”



Prior to joining the Hepatitis B Foundation, Groft served as Major Gift Officer and Assistant Director of Alumni Relations at York College of Pennsylvania. There she refined, solicited and generated stewardship of individual major gift prospects, building a portfolio of 150 ranked individual prospects. She also managed and developed both existing and new alumni chapters in the northeast region, and organized programs and events bringing York College alumni back to campus.



Groft received a bachelor’s degree in public relations and mass communications from York College of Pennsylvania and a graduate certificate in public relations and integrated communications from Towson University in Towson, Maryland. She is an active member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) and serves as an executive committee member of the York College Delaware Valley Alumni Chapter.



A Doylestown, Pa., resident, Melanie enjoys traveling and spending time with her with family and friends.



About the Hepatitis B Foundation

The Hepatitis B Foundation is the only national nonprofit organization solely dedicated to finding a cure and improving the quality of life for those affected with hepatitis B worldwide through research, education and patient advocacy. The Foundation is located in the new Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County, which it created to accelerate its research mission. For more information, please visit www.hepb.org or call (215) 489-4900.



