What Would the Business World be Without Our Virtual Assistant Keeners?!!

Port Coquitlam, British Columbia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2007 -- VAnetworking.com – the hottest, friendliest, informative, educational and resourceful networking community online for Virtual Assistants – announces their all new VAinsider Club Membership.



Literally thousands of virtual professionals already have a FREE VANA membership. That free membership provides access to an array of forum topics that newbies and veterans alike are learning and benefiting from every single day in their own practices.



With 7,000+ members and growing we have discovered a group of individuals in our midst that are ready to kick things up a notch. They want something a little more “exclusive,” a “total package” designed for the discriminating VA who don’t have the time to shop the forums for the best deal. They know what they want and they’re willing to pay for it.



Well, no more waiting. It’s here and it’s truly the deal of a lifetime.



Besides continued access to the free areas of the forum, these individuals will also have access to all VAinsider Virtuoso Marketing Seminars, seminar archives, newsletter archives, an upgraded listing in VANA’s Virtual Assistant search engine directory, a sample 2-year business plan, over 125 business templates/e-books/tutorials/articles/coupons/business contracts, premier partner discounts, and much, much more.



Virtual Assistant Networking Association (VANA) is the largest business network for aspiring and successful Virtual Assistants and Virtual Achievers to share, learn, and succeed! At VANA, industry experts and Virtual Assistant newbies mix it up to uncover all things new and exciting in the world of Virtual Assistance, while supporting one another and striving to promote the Virtual Assistant industry.



So join the fun and stop by the VANA Forum today at http://www.vanetworking.com or just go ahead and upgrade to this exciting new VAinsider membership at http://www.vanetworking.com/vainsider/ You’ll see just how much better your business can become and also have a great time doing it. And for those looking for a VA, you won’t be able to beat the professionals you’ll find here.



