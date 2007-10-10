Swimming Pool Dealer Cites Sales Cycle, Season As Reasons For Savings On Above Ground Pools

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2007 -- Like many seasonal businesses, the sales cycle for above ground swimming pools lessens as summer gives way to fall, opening the door to getting next year’s pool at this year’s prices.



If an above ground swimming pool is in your future, then the fall season may well be the very best time to consider the investment. Kayak Pools Midwest cites the natural slowdown in the sales cycle as a hidden benefit oftentimes overlooked by consumers who are considering a swimming pool purchase, but haven’t yet taken the plunge.



“If you’re considering an above ground pool, then shopping at the end of the season is a smart buy,” says Lisa Sweet, Director of Marketing for the Indianapolis-based company. “It’s like taking advantage of Christmas sales in January—the savings can be significant.”



An above ground swimming pool purchase during the fall season insulates the consumer against any potential price increases going into the following year, and since fall represents a naturally slower period for their seasonal business, salespeople and professional installers are almost always available at the homeowner’s convenience, Sweet asserts.



“People may not think about us as a year-round business, but that’s exactly what we are,” adds Sweet. “Our response time to inquiry is always fast—but as the season slows down, you’re virtually guaranteed an immediacy that’s actually pretty exciting when you consider the benefits of adding an above ground pool—having one waiting for you next year.”



Kayak Pools Midwest is the largest authorized Kayak pool dealer in the Midwest, offering a full selection of above ground pools and accessories as well as in ground swimming pool options. For information on above ground swimming pools from Kayak Pools Midwest, please visit http://www.kayakpoolsmidwest.com.



ABOUT

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Kayak Pools Midwest is an authorized Kayak swimming pool dealer in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and throughout the central United States. We offer rectangular above ground swimming pools that are built to last, as well as rounds and in ground swimming pools. We are currently the largest authorized Kayak Pool dealer in the Midwest and one of the nation’s leading providers of high-quality swimming pools.

