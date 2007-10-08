Teen Novel LYMERIA Enchants Readers

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2007 -- LYMERIA (ISBN 978-0-595-45268-2, iUniverse, 2007) by 15 year old Kristina Coia has just been released nationally. The book is a delightful and enchanted fantasy for teen readers and young adults. It is the second book for the critically acclaimed teen author. LYMERIA will be featured nationally at the Texas Book Festival in November. Coia, a resident of New Jersey has been writing since Kindergarten.



“I have always loved reading and writing and want to share those gifts with others,” said Kristina Coia. “LYMERIA is fantasy novel that is designed to give the message of self-esteem and friendship to readers. I hope that everyone who reads LYMERIA will be able to escape for a moment into a fun-filled and exciting read.”



LYMERIA is a novel is about a young girl who finds a mysterious silver bauble hiding beneath a cabinet in her grandmother’s house where a spellbinding epic tale begins to unfold…Wynne, a humble kitchen maid, and her friends, Princess Avariella, Prince Jared, and Aric, a stable hand, find adventure and wonder in the world of Lymeria. The four friends are pulled into a labyrinth of riddles and trickery in their desperate attempt to stop the evils of the dreaded wizard Cepheus.



Kristina has written a captivating tale full of twists and turns, in which four friends work together to outwit the forces of evil while discovering the power of love and the bond of friendship. The book is opening to critical reviews across the nation.



In addition to her writing career, Kristina is also a talented singer and has developed the nationally acclaimed program Shine Through that teaches young girls self-esteem and how to resist peer pressure. Kristina has been featured on FOX & Friends and countless shows across the country for her writing and the Shine Through program.



Additional information on Kristina and LYMERIA may be obtained at http://www.lymeria.com.

