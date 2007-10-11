Giuliani Dominates GOP Field With Fred Thompson In Second

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2007 -- Strategic Vision, LLC, an Atlanta-headquartered public relations and public affairs agency, announced the results of a three-day poll of 1200 likely voters in Pennsylvania on various political issues. The poll has a margin of error of ±3 percentage points. For the poll, 576 (48%) identified themselves as Democrats; 504 (42%) identified themselves as Republicans; and 120 (10%) identified themselves as Independent or other party affiliation.



The results of the poll showed that 24% of those polled approved of President Bush’s overall job performance; with 67% disapproving; and 9% undecided. When asked if they approved of the President’s handling of the economy, 20% approved; 72% disapproved; and 8% were undecided. On the issue of Iraq, the poll found 18% approved of the President’s handling of the war; with 74% disapproving; and 8% undecided. When asked about the President’s handling of the war on terrorism, 50% approved; 40% disapproved; and 10% were undecided.



“The President’s poll numbers are anemic and his hold among Republicans is tenuous,” said David E. Johsnon, CEO and Co-Founder of Strategic Vision, LLC. “If this hemorrhaging of Republican support continues, the President’s support could decline into the high teens in Pennsylvania.”



When Republican respondents were asked if they saw President Bush as a conservative in the mode of Ronald Reagan, 7% said yes; 76% said no; and 17% were undecided.



“The President’s position among Republicans, particularly conservatives, has eroded,” said Johnson. “This reflects a feeling that has manifested itself in other states with Republicans seeking to ignore the President and identify with Ronald Reagan as if he were still President. Without support from his base, the President cannot recover his poll position. Republicans voters are expressing Bush fatigue and looking beyond his presidency.”



When asked if they favored an immediate withdrawal of United States military forces from Iraq within 6 months, 54% said yes; 38% said no; and 8% were undecided.



“More and more voters are supporting a pull out from Iraq which benefits Democrats,” said Johnson. “Even among Republicans there is growing support for an Iraq withdrawal.”



When asked if voters approved or disapproved of the way Congress is handling its job, 19% approved; 69% disapproved; and 12% were undecided.



“This has to be a worrying number for Democrats with Republicans targeting congressional seats that they lost in 2006 in the state,” said Johnson.



When voters were asked if they approved or disapproved of Governor Ed Rendell’s job performance, 53% approved; 38% disapproved; and 9% were undecided. When asked if they approved or disapproved of Senator Arlen Specter’s job performance, 52% approved; 39%; disapproved; and 9% were undecided. When asked if they approved or disapproved of Senator Bob Casey’s job approval, 46% approved; 34% disapproved; and 20% were undecided.



When Republicans were asked their choices for President in 2008, the results were former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani 45%; former Tennessee Senator Fred Thompson 15%; Arizona Senator John McCain 8%; former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney 7%; Texas Congressman Ron Paul 3%; Colorado Congressman Tom Tancredo 2%; former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee 2%; Kansas Senator Sam Brownback 1%; California Congressman Duncan Hunter 1%; and 16% undecided.



“Giuliani dominates the race in Pennsylvania as would be expected,” said Johnson. “Giuliani’s lead is in all regions of the state and appears solid leading one to question if he can be overtaken in Pennsylvania. It is hard to see how another candidate could become competitive in the state unless Giuliani’s campaign imploded.”



When Republicans were asked how important it was for their presidential candidate to be conservative in the mode of Ronald Reagan, 38% said very important; 22% said somewhat important; 6% said not very important; 14% said not important; and 20% were undecided.



“As in other states, the key thing Republican voters are looking for is a Reagan conservative,” said Johnson.



When Democrats were asked their choices for President in 2008, the results were New York Senator Hillary Clinton 42%; Illinois Senator Barack Obama 24%; former North Carolina Senator John Edwards 9%; New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson 6%; Delaware Senator Joseph Biden 5%; Connecticut Senator Christopher Dodd 1%; Ohio Congressman Dennis Kucinich 1%; and 12% undecided.



“Clinton increased her lead in Pennsylvania and dominates in all regions and outpolls Obama even among African-Americans,” said Johnson. “At this point, Clinton is surging in Pennsylvania as she is in other states.”



When Democratic voters were asked what they most looked for in a presidential candidate, charisma, experience, or ideology, 34% selected ideology; 34% selected experience; 15% said charisma; and 17% were undecided.



Strategic Vision, LLC is an Atlanta-headquartered public relations and public affairs agency. Results are based on telephone interviews with 1200 likely voters in Pennsylvania, aged 18+, and conducted September 28-30, 2007. The margin of sampling error is ±3 percentage points. Additional information on Strategic Vision, LLC may be obtained at http://www.strategicvision.biz.

