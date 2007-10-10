Giuliani Dominates GOP Field

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2007 -- Strategic Vision, LLC, an Atlanta-headquartered public relations and public affairs agency, announced the results of a three-day poll of 800 likely voters in New Jersey. The poll has a margin of error of ±3 percentage points. In the poll, 312 respondents identified themselves as Democrats (39%); 224 respondents identified themselves as Republicans (28%); and 264 identified themselves as independents or other party affiliation (33%).



The poll gave President Bush an overall approval rating of 18% with 71% disapproving of his job performance; and 11% undecided. When asked about the President’s handling of the economy, 18% approved; 70% disapproved; and 12% were undecided. When asked about the President’s handling of the war in Iraq, 21% approved; 69% disapproved; and 10% were undecided. When asked about the President’s handling of the war on terrorism, 49% approved; 41% disapproved; and 10% were undecided.



“The President’s support continues to be anemic and he polls poorly among Republicans,” said David E. Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder of Strategic Vision, LLC. “The war in Iraq and the economy are clearly hurting the President and are the highest concerns for voters.”



When Republicans were asked if they viewed President Bush as a conservative in the mode of Ronald Reagan, 8% said yes; 76% said no; and 16% were undecided.



“This question demonstrates the President’s overall weakness,” said Johnson. “As long as he is not viewed as conservative in the mode of Ronald Reagan among Republicans, his overall position will continue to be in the low twenties. He needs a series of issues and confrontations with the Democrats to energize his base.”



When asked if they favored a withdrawal of United States forces from Iraq within the next six months, 57% said yes; 32% said no; and 11% were undecided.



“The number of voters favoring an immediate withdrawal has increased in New Jersey and has support regardless of Party affiliation,” said Johnson.



When asked if voters approved or disapproved of the way Congress is handling its job, 15% approved; 73% disapproved; and 12% were undecided.



“In New Jersey, as in other states, Congress records even lower approval numbers then the President with disapproval running across Party labels,” said Johnson.



When Democrats were asked whom they would favor for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2008, New York Senator Hillary Clinton led the field with 52%; Illinois Senator Barack Obama received 21%; former North Carolina Senator John Edwards with 7%; New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson 5%; Delaware Senator Joseph Biden with 2%; Connecticut Senator Christopher Dodd with 1%; Congressman Dennis Kucinich 1%; and 11% undecided.



“Clinton dominates the race in New Jersey and leads among all demographics and has increased her lead,” said Johnson. “What is more interesting is that Edwards is declining rapidly yet this is not benefiting Obama.”



When Democratic voters were asked what they most looked for in a presidential candidate, charisma, experience, or ideology, 41% selected experience; 18% selected ideology; 17% said charisma; and 24% were undecided.



On the Republican side, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani led the Republican field for 2008 with 53%; followed by former Tennessee Senator Fred Thompson with 11%; former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney 7%; Arizona Senator John McCain with 7%; Texas Congressman Ron Paul 3%; Colorado Congressman Tom Tancredo 2%; former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee 2%; California Congressman Duncan Hunter 1%; and 14% undecided.



“Giuliani overshadows the Republican race,” said Johnson. “At this time it is hard to see any other Republican overtaking him in New Jersey. Thompson has lost support since announcing and none of the other candidates are positioned to emerge from the pack at this time.”



When Republicans were asked how important it was for their presidential candidate to be conservative in the mode of Ronald Reagan, 34% said very important; 24% said somewhat important; 12% said not very important; 10% said not important; and 20% were undecided.



Strategic Vision, LLC is an Atlanta-headquartered public relations and public affairs agency. Results are based on telephone interviews with 800 likely voters in New Jersey, aged 18+, and conducted September 28-30, 2007. The margin of sampling error is ±3 percentage points. Additional information on Strategic Vision, LLC may be obtained at http://www.strategicvision.biz.

