Local Realtor Promotes Preservation with Gratitude

Rumson, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2007 -- “The Pool area reminds me of something written by F. Scott Fitzgerald…it’s like walking through the garden of The Great Gatsby.” This was only one of many sentiments heard while sipping Margaritas beneath the twinkling, lighted trees at the home of Carolynn Diakon, local entrepreneur and philanthropist.



Owning one of the area’s leading Real Estate firms, Diakon’s late summer event was attended by local business associates, clients and friends in an effort not only to thank those she’s worked with for years of loyal service, but also to promote the restoration of the historic area in which she is both resident and professional.



“We wanted to do something special for the local community…some way of thanking all the clients we’ve worked with through the years as well as our dedicated colleagues.” said Diakon. Despite the reported slowdown of the real estate market, Diakon claims that Resources Real Estate has had much to celebrate, “Our sales are up 7% from this time last year with many area offices down as much as 50%.” Such strong growth in production and sales, according to Diakon, is reason enough to give back.



The cocktail affair, attended by nearly 300 people, was held in the gardens of her Rumson home which is graced with a fully restored pool house as well as carriage house. As a board member of the Historical Association of Monmouth County, Diakon has a passion for conservation and restoration of older, historic homes. With the current trend in new construction, the cocktail party was also a perfect opportunity to show prospective buyers “what they can achieve through restoration”, said Diakon in lieu of overdevelopment of such a historic area.



Throughout the night, guests danced under the stars and dined on elegant food catered by Linda Walton. What impressed many of the partygoers, however, was the impressive backdrop of the 1870’s home that she began restoring in 2003. “As a realtor, I’m in homes every day and can recognize a gem when I see one…this was a diamond in the rough.” Many people who ask questions regarding the renovation, according to Diakon, are in disbelief when they hear of her involvement in the project.



It is with that perseverance and work ethic that keeps Resources Real Estate at the pinnacle in business and Diakon at the forefront in the community. “Having a certain level of success in life,” states Diakon, “it’s very important to be able to reach out to others and say ‘thank you’.”



