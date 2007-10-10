Dedicated Server Store Offers Unmetered Colocation

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2007 -- With the last upgrade of service, DedicatedServerStore.com has now added the unmetered colocation plan for all U Servers. The most popular service has been the 1U Colocation which ran for $25/month with metered traffic. The new upgraded service allows all IU colocation customers to use the 100Mbps line with unmetered traffic for a flat fee of $50/month. The metered and well as unmetered colocation service is on a month-to-month basis with a 30 day cancellation.



In addition to that DedicatedServerStore has also announced that all dedicated servers will have an unmetered 100Mbps connection. This will allow existing as well as new customers to be more flexible and avoid additional monthly fees. "We are trying to provide our customers with the best service they can get for their money, and we will always maintain our high standard of customer service and professional support", says Dasha Deckwerth, the CEO of Stealth - ISS Inc.



The dedicated servers that Dedicated Server Store offers are the latest technology with Pentium 4 and 3.2 GHz and 250GB HD and can be leased for as low as $100/month with a 12 months agreement. The dedicated servers are also available with a 6 months agreement for $130/month or on a month-to-month basis for $160/month. Only the month-to-month servers have a one time setup fee.



The dedicated server fee is a monthly flat fee and includes the operating system such as Fedora 6, Windows 2000 or Windows 2003. In addition to that, the customers can add MS SQL 2000 Enterprise or MS SQL 2005 Enterprise to the Windows servers for a monthly fee of $200.



The most popular server is currently a dedicated WIN 2003 server with MS SQL 2005 Enterprise version with unmetered traffic for $300/month. These solutions are very popular for high demand web or database application such as online courses and education, customer data, CRM or call centers.



Dedicated Server Store also does offer various additional services such as web monitoring, full managed servers, firewalls as well as penetration testing, vulnerability assessments and application security analysis. These services are available for all hosting customers as well as non-hosting customers.



STEALTH - ISS Inc., headquartered in Tampa, Florida is a privately owned and professional IT service and computer security company providing complete security solutions and regulatory compliance for the commercial and government sector in the United States and NATO countries.



For more information on DedicatedServerStore hosting and security services, please contact Stealth - ISS Inc. or visit http://www.dedicatedserverstore.com

