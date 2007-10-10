Personal Finance Meets Web 2.0 in MoneyBlog

La Vergne, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2007 -- Personal Finance and Building Wealth website www.ReliantAFS.com announces the release of its new Web 2.0 portal for finance, the MoneyBlog; a weblog dedicated to the principle of bringing financial education back to the masses with some controversial and non-mainstream methods and philosophies.



“As far as I’m aware, there’s nothing else like it out there!” says author and creator of the MoneyBlog, Marlon J. Broussard, who also owns Reliant American Financial Services based in Tennessee. “You can find a lot of financial and ‘get-rich’ information on the internet, but a lot of it is designed to sell you on the idea that someone else is not only a better manager of your hard earned money, but also preys on the general ignorance we have become comfortable with when it comes to money.” MoneyBlog is positioning itself to becoming a “go-to” spot for those seeking a no-spin introduction to the closely guarded “secrets” of the financial elite.



By taking the approach of Education 1st, MoneyBlog is trying to help the average Joe or Jane gain financial literacy before seeking after the help of paid or commissioned professionals, who try to influence investors with their financial philosophies instead of assisting clients to achieve their own. Yep, Personal Finance is getting “personal” once again.



The MoneyBlog covers a wide variety of topics all dealing with Personal Finance; business, mortgages, wealth creation and management, real estate, insurance, and taxes head the list. The interactivity of the site’s blog style allows visitors to post comments and ask questions about the information presented, which ads a refreshing Web 2.0 spin to the mix. “We’re trying to eliminate the ‘guru behind the curtain’ complex in financial matters,” says Marlon.



You can check it out for yourself at http://www.ReliantAFS.com/MoneyBlog.

