Milton Elementary School Goes Green with Bella’s

Students at Milton Elementary School will have the opportunity to participate in a new program this year, Green Halloween. The day after Halloween, students will exchange their traditional Halloween candy for a greener and cleaner bag of treats. Bella's Cookies is organizing this annual event in an effort to raise the awareness of the health & nutritional dangers lurking in traditional treats given to children during the Halloween celebration.



The concept of “Green Halloween” is to put an eco-friendly spin on the celebration through a variety of easy to follow green practices and to raise the awareness of the dangers found in certain foods. Candy and treats filled with high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors & flavors, and preservatives are given without hesitation to children who enjoy dressing in costume and shouting “Trick or Treat.” Bella’s Cookies of Milton is helping change the thinking of parents and treat-givers through their organization of a Green Halloween in Delaware. Milton Elementary School will pilot this year’s celebration, with a successful program extending to additional Cape Henlopen elementary schools in subsequent years. The concept of Green Halloween is to think creatively and earth-friendly; that treasures and trinkets are enjoyed by children just as much as treats and candy. When giving or receiving treats, parents and children are urged to look for ones without ingredients known to pose health dangers. With juvenile diabetes on the rise, allergic reactions and hyperactivity linked to certain ingredients, alternatives to the norm are easier to find than some might think. An example of those alternatives will be given to students at Milton Elementary School this year, from Bella’s Cookies.



The day after Halloween, MES students will have the opportunity to exchange their conventional treats and candy for a “Green Halloween” bag. “The purpose of these bags is to offer children something different, little things that children enjoy and treats made without certain ingredients,” said Kelly Leishear (President of Bella’s Cookies). When Bella’s Cookies approached Milton Elementary School with the idea, the school was quick to say yes. “This program fits nicely into what we’re working on with our health curriculum” said Sheila Baumgardner (Principal of Milton Elementary School) “we’re eager to participate and to have another opportunity to spread the word on health to children and families.” The rules of the exchange are simple: students must turn in 2 pounds of candy. In addition to themselves, Bella’s has contacted and secured commitments from several businesses participating in this year’s bags: Newman’s Own Organics, T.S. Smith & Son, DSWA and the Good 4 U Natural Market. A letter will go home in student’s folders explaining the importance of the event and asking for their child’s participation.



Bella’s has posted a special section on their website which includes information on the dangers of ingredients such as food dyes, preservatives, and high fructose corn syrup, green ideas for Halloween from GreenHalloween.org, and a listing of events that Bella’s Cookies will be in attendance this October where consumers can interact and learn more. “We are anticipating a nice turnout of students this year” said Kelly Leishear “it’s important to educate on the dangers of certain ingredients, and it’s important to offer some easy eco-friendly tips for the holiday, next year will be even bigger.”



Bella's Cookies is an organic and vegan bakery specializing in all natural & organic, vegan, and gluten free cookies.




