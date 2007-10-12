Bowen & Groves Receives Recognition in Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100

Placentia, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2007 -- Bowen & Groves the developer of M1 by B&G™, a leading Manufacturing ERP System, designed for the small to medium manufacturer, has been recognized in the Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100, for innovation in Supply Chain Infrastructure & Integration/ERP.



The 2007 Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100 are supply chain solution and service providers that are at the forefront of enabling the 21st century supply chain. The goal with the "100" is to highlight a broad range of solutions and services targeted at a variety of industries, addressing the needs of companies of varying sizes, and assisting in the transformation of the diverse mix of the functions that make up the supply chain.



M1 by B&G was chosen for this year’s Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100 because of the products innovations; the ease of use, productivity tools, the fully integrated modules that can be added incrementally and the streamlined implementation process. The result; Small to Medium Manufacturing Businesses can tap into the same benefits of ERP as the Big Boys.



Supply & Demand Chain Executive has identified leading providers of supply chain services and technologies who are at the forefront of innovation. Based on submissions to the "100" from end users and solution providers, the judging committee for the "100," including the editorial staff of the magazine, in conjunction with the editorial advisory board, has compiled a list of leading supply and demand chain innovators.



supply chain," says Editor of Supply and Demand Chain Executive Andrew Reese. "Therefore, our judging committee looked for solutions across a variety of industries, addressing the needs of companies of varying sizes, and assisting in the transformation of a diverse mix of the functions that make up the supply chain."



“We are honoured to be included in the 2007 Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100 Geoff Groves CEO and Founder of Bowen & Groves says. It is the innovation in the functionality of M1 that stands the system apart and helps our customers face the challenges and pressures of today’s globally competitive manufacturing environment. Our Smart Screen Technology, state of the art navigation methods, Built-in business intelligence tools, Search Power, ease and affordability of implementation that is so unique and innovative.



The M1 Design Studio one of the most significant and innovative features of M1, gives manufacturers the ability to design the system to suit their business, unlike other systems where a company must change their business and business processes to fit the system, with M1 companies can maintain their competitive advantage and fit the system to their business and unique processes. M1 Design Studio allows a user to make the software work for them, they can add new fields, change any input form, including moving objects around, they can customize any report, and all of this is maintained with every new upgrade.



About Bowen & Groves

Bowen & Groves is setting the standard in Enterprise Resource Planning software (ERP), for the small to medium manufacturer. Founded in 1992 Bowen & Groves is a privately owned software development company operating in the United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. M1 by B&G™ sets the standard in affordability and ease of use. Bowen & Groves can be reached at sales@bowen-groves.com or via their website, www.bowen-groves.com



About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. On the Web at www.SDCExec.com.

