Bowen & Groves Wins International Stevie Award for Best Support Organization in the Fourth Annual International Business Award

Placentia, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2007 -- Bowen & Groves the developer of M1 by B&G™, a leading Manufacturing ERP System, has won an International Stevie Award for Best Support Organization in The 2007 International Business Awards. The International Business Awards are the only global, all-encompassing business awards program honoring great performances in business.



Nicknamed the Stevie® for the Greek word “crowned,” the awards were presented to winners at a gala dinner on Monday, September 10 in the Munich Marriott Hotel in Munich, Germany. Primary sponsor for the event was the German State of Bavaria.



Recipients of 98 International Stevie Award trophies were selected from more than 1,000 nominations received from companies and individuals in more than 30 countries. Twenty-five nations have at least one International Stevie winner each, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Luxembourg, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, The Netherlands, Trinidad & Tobago, Turkey, the U.S.A., and United Kingdom.



Companies from all over the world are eligible to compete in The International Business Awards, and can enter in any of more than 40 categories from Best Multinational Company and Best New Product to Best Corporate Social Responsibility Program and Best Executive.



Members of the Awards' Board of Distinguished Judges & Advisors and their staffs selected International Stevie winners from among the Finalists, which were determined by volunteer judges around the world during two months of preliminary judging.



At Bowen & Groves we recognize that the highest level of commitment is necessary to provide World Class customer support. Geoff Groves CEO and Founder of Bowen & Groves says. Providing round the clock, or as we call it follow the sun support has meant putting in place strong systems for continuous improvement in all aspects of our customer service, to ensure we can handle any customer, in any location in the world with excellence no matter what time it is.



An ERP system is simply not just about innovative design, it is the package of innovative design, strength in ongoing development coupled with excellence in support and professional services. Being recognized as the Best Support Organization is very gratifying and we are committed to continually improve and develop innovation methods to always provide our customers with World Class Support. Geoff Groves added.



About Bowen & Groves

Bowen & Groves is setting the standard in Enterprise Resource Planning software (ERP), for the small to medium manufacturer. Founded in 1992 Bowen & Groves is a privately owned software development company operating in the United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. M1 by B&G™ sets the standard in affordability and ease of use. Bowen & Groves can be reached at sales@bowen-groves.com or via their website, http://www.bowen-groves.com



About The Stevie Awards

Hailed as “the business world’s own Oscars” by the New York Post (April 27, 2005), Stevie Awards are conferred in four programs: The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, The Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Selling Power Sales Excellence Awards. Honoring companies of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about The Stevie Awards at http://www.stevieawards.com/iba .

