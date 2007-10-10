Version 6.6 of M1 by B&G ERP Software Released as User Base Tops 700

Placentia, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2007 -- With its international user base now topping seven hundred installed sites the M1 by B & G™ ERP program for growing small to medium sized manufacturing businesses, the development company Bowen & Groves has released the latest version of the software featuring a range of valuable new enhancements.



Announcing the release of the latest Version 6.6 of M1 by B & G, Geoff Groves chief executive of Bowen & Groves notes that in addition to the vast array of business analysis and productivity tools M1 now has an enhanced interface with Microsoft Office and other industry standard and popular software programs.



“Many businesses are looking to reduce their IT costs so in releasing our latest Version 6.6 of M1 by B & G we have added a number of new enhancements, particularly the interface with Microsoft Word, Microsoft Outlook, OpenOffice and Thunderbird.



“For instance some of the specific features include the ability to create call records from emails, and the ability to save selected attachments, increased memos on orders and enhanced mail merge so that it functions with OpenOffice together with the ability to email related attachments and to access contacts direct from the software.



“Integration with Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems has enhanced our users ability to meet the demands for customer service.



“M1 now has the ability to display the customer’s details as soon as the phone rings and making a phone call is as simple as clicking a button.



“For our US, Australian, UK, and Canadian users we have also added support for Google maps.



“We have now added the ability to use the Shop Floor Entry Data Collection module with a PDA, creating a perfect tool for customers who have employees in remote locations or service representatives in the field.



“In total we have added some 42 new features in the latest upgrade and many of these reflect specific user requests as effectively fine tuning to specific manufacturing industry requirements” Geoff Groves added.



M1 by B & G has always been noted as ERP software that offers the most comprehensive array of modules.



In addition state of the art navigation methods allow users to quickly locate what they are looking for and the smart screen technology means that it is not necessary to have multiple screens open.



The M1 by B & G ERP software has won a reputation for its affordability, low implementation cost, user friendliness and simple operation.



“Through our program design and customer support we are completely focussed on making the management of a manufacturing business easier as well as cost effective” Geoff Groves added.



Further information on M1 by B & G can be accessed from the website www.bowen-groves.com or by emailing sales@bowen-goves.com



About Bowen & Groves

Bowen & Groves is setting the standard in Enterprise Resource Planning software (ERP), for the small to medium manufacturer. Founded in 1992 Bowen & Groves is a privately owned software development company operating in the United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. M1 by B&G™ sets the standard in affordability and ease of use. Bowen & Groves can be reached at sales@bowen-groves.com or via their website, http://www.bowen-groves.com

