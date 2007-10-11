Learn Cooking the Lauren Groveman Way - Sweet, Loving, and Utterly Delicious!

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2007 -- Looking for an easy way to learn cooking that is sweet, loving, and utterly delicious? Your search ends here! iFood.tv (http://www.ifood.tv), an online video community of food lovers with over 11 million hits a month, today proudly announced the addition of Lauren Groveman, the world renowned kitchen evangelist, to its panel of chefs. Blessed with a special gift to string families together in a warm, delicious manner, this highly celebrated cooking and baking instructor, lifestyle advisor, eminent radio and TV personality, columnist, and cook book author will now lend her expertise to the iFood.tv platform.



Commenting on this development, Alok Ranjan, CEO, iFood.tv said, “We, at iFood.tv, are driven by the mission to offer a simple, homely, cooking experience to our viewers, and there is no one better than Lauren Groveman when it comes to this. Lauren has transformed the lives of millions with her pragmatic yet loving approach to cooking, making food a beautiful medium to connect and bond families emotionally. We are honored to have her among our panel of chefs and are confident that her esteemed presence will push iFood.tv to new heights of popularity”.



A strong proponent of using cooking as a medium to enhance home life, increase family togetherness, and add a healing touch to people’s lives, Lauren’s recipes, videos, and columns would are already available on the iFood.tv platform (http://www.ifood.tv/lauren_groveman).



Expressing her views on joining iFood.tv, Lauren Groveman, said, “Given the exceedingly fast pace of life today where each one of us is struggling to earn a livelihood, maintain a certain quality of life, and yet keep the family ties alive, something as basic as food can play an incredibly soothing role. I am glad that, through the iFood.tv platform, I have got an opportunity to share my culinary skills, as a medium, to rejuvenate love and togetherness in families across the globe. With the internet actually making the world flat and enabling knowledge sharing and dissemination with the click of a button, iFood.tv certainly complements my endeavor to spread the message of a ‘delicious life simple and easy to achieve’ far and wide.”



About Lauren Groveman

Lauren Groveman is an internationally acclaimed family lifestyle and food expert. A multifaceted personality, she believes in using food as a catalyst for positive change. She currently serves as the President of Lauren Groveman’s Kitchen, Inc. where she teaches non-vocational cooking and baking, and Founder and President of Hands-On-Food, Inc., a unique not-for-profit organization dedicated to developing special cooking and nutrition programs for inmates and low income social groups. Lauren has also hosted and contributed to television programs on a variety of local and national TV channels including MSNBC, CBS, NBC & Discovery. She is currently the host/producer of the James Beard Award-winning "live" talk-show Food, Family & Home 'Matters' with Lauren Groveman. She has also authored cookbooks and given appearances as a motivational lecturer at many family seminars. Lauren is based in New York with her husband and three children. For more information on Lauren, please visit http://www.LaurenGroveman.com



About iFood.tv (http://www.ifood.tv)

iFood.tv is a distinctive and rapidly growing online video community of food lovers. Started in Jan 2007, this unique food driven platform has taken the web 2.0 world by storm with over eleven million hits a month in a short span of its existence. Inspired by the mission to ‘Serve food lovers simply,’ iFood.tv offers a single platform for food related infotainment and social networking to millions across the globe. Whether you are a professional chef or a simple food enthusiast, you can share and enhance your culinary skills through video cooking shows, blogs and forums; find and meet “taste buddies”; discover exciting restaurants and enjoy interesting food shows and events on this multifaceted platform. In addition, you can also upload your own videos on iFood.tv, start a personal channel and embed your own channel on your website. So don’t be left behind. Log on to www.iFood.tv and enjoy a superlative food experience like never before.

