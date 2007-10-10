Are you being depressed by the Energy Vampires in your life?

Woodland Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2007 -- Some people, by their very presence, seem to drain the energy of those unprotected people around them. Dr. Bruce Goldberg, author of Protected By The Light, labels these draining individuals as "energy vampires."



According to Dr. Goldberg, "Most of these energy vampires are well-meaning, normal people. They are an unhappy lot, however." In addition to depression, a lack of energy and motivation, a general debility can result from this contact.



The most frequent combination of energy vampirism is between husbands and wives, and mothers and daughters. There are five types of energy vampires, according to Dr. Goldberg. These are:

1. Ethereal type. They act "spaced out" and do not want much contact with others. They are also unreliable.

2. Insecure type. Abandonment issues dominate this type. They may engage you in long, boring conversation and speak softly. They insist you do things for them, and expect you to take care of their every need.

3. Passive-aggressive type. This person makes demands and resists input at the same time. When you offer assistance, they respond with, "Yes, but..."

4. Robotic type. These people live in a perfect world, but have no core essence. They have high-paying jobs, a good reputation, a perfect spouse and family, and look in perfect health. They function as if on automatic pilot.

5. Paranoid type. This person is distrustful of everyone and considers the world their enemy. Aggression is their typical response to anything.



