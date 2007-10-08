Creative Direct Response Fundraising Group (CDRFG) Retains Capability Company for Director of Marketing Search

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2007 -- Capability Company, a search firm serving nonprofit organizations and their vendors, announced today they have been retained by CDR to search for a new Director of Marketing.



“This executive search will be akin to a search for a fundraiser in the nonprofit world,” said Rebecca Worters, Capability Company President, “We are looking for someone who can build strong relationships and who understands nonprofit clients. This is not a typical sales and marketing position.”



CDR, an employee owned company with a 25-year history, is looking for a strategic marketer who can create an overall marketing plan and carry out that plan to maximize business opportunities for the firm. The search is expected to finish in November of 2007. For a detailed position profile visit http://capabilitycompany.com/web/cdr.htm.



About Capability Company

Capability Company is a national recruiting firm for nonprofits, based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Strategically recruiting professionals located in key markets, the company was established in 2002 and currently conducts searches exclusively for the nonprofit sector. Creating for a wide range of positions, Capability Company has earned an exceptional reputation for recruiting Executive Directors, Presidents, CEO's Fundraising professionals, Chief Financial Officers, Communications, Public Relations and Marketing professionals as well as Program Officers and Directors. To learn more about Capability Company, please visit the web site at http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call 866 832-1136 for further details.



About CDR

With more than 25 years of experience in direct-response fundraising, CDR Fundraising Group (CDRFG) has worked with some of America's most notable and dedicated nonprofit organizations to help further their missions and broaden awareness to their respective causes.



CDR Fundraising Group is located in Bowie, Maryland and specializes in the creation and execution of direct-mail and other fundraising campaigns for national nonprofit organizations. CDRFG’s mission is to partner with nonprofit organizations by providing an integrated mix of strategic fundraising, marketing and consulting services.



