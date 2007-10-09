Old Republic Home Protection Makes Key Management Move in the Arizona/Nevada/Utah Market

San Ramon, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2007 -- To support their Sales Team and better serve their clients in a changing real estate market, Old Republic Home Protection, a leading home warranty provider, has added a District Sales Manager in the Arizona/Nevada/Utah market. This is a key mid-level management position that provides hands-on in-field training and support to the outside Sales Team. At a time of changing market conditions in the Real Estate Industry, Old Republic Home Protection recognizes the need to provide superior management to their Sales Staff at all levels to ensure the very best service possible to the local Real Estate community.



Dirk Doud, who has been a District Sales Manager with Old Republic Home Protection for the past two years, has enthusiastically accepted responsibility to lead the Arizona, Nevada and Utah Sales Team. Dirk has an extensive background in the Real Estate and Title Industries, and a total of 13 years experience in the Home Warranty Industry. Dirk brings his strength and experience as a leader of high volume teams working in challenging business climates, and a strong belief in the Old Republic Home Protection “People Helping People” philosophy to his new Team. “I am committed to helping my Team continue to grow their market share, develop their sales skills, and maximize efficiency and effectiveness in all that they do,” says Dirk.



