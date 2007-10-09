San Ramon, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2007 -- To support their Sales Team and better serve their clients in a changing real estate market, Old Republic Home Protection, a leading home warranty provider, announces a key management move in the Northern California market. At a time of changing market conditions in the Real Estate Industry, Old Republic Home Protection recognizes the need to provide superior management to their Sales Staff at all levels to ensure the very best service possible to the local Real Estate community.



Jill Vranich has joined Old Republic Home Protection as the District Sales Manager (DSM) for the Northern California market. This is a key mid-level management position that provides hands-on in-field training and support to the outside Sales Team.



Jill brings with her 17 years of management/training experience and five years of Home Warranty Industry experience. Jill says, “I believe in team work, which promotes cohesiveness and strength in numbers. I am here to support, encourage, challenge and enhance the Old Republic Home Protection experience for the Sales Staff, Realtors®/Brokers, Plan Holders and our in-house support teams.”



Old Republic Home Protection Makes Key Management Move in the Northern California Market



About Old Republic Home Protection

Our Product

A home warranty is a one-year service contract that repairs/replaces a home’s major systems or appliances that fail due to normal use during the term of the contract. Our Standard Plan offers coverage on plumbing, heating and electrical systems as well as appliances including oven/range, water heater, dishwasher, garbage disposal, trash compactor and specialty items such as built-in bathtub whirlpool, and central vacuum systems. Optional coverage is also available, which varies by state. Please see your state-specific Plan for details of coverage



Our History

Old Republic Home Protection has been a leader in the Home Warranty Industry since 1978, and is currently the third largest home warranty company nationwide, conducting business in 27 states coast to coast. ORHP is a member of the Old Republic International Group of Companies (ORI), one of the nation's 50 largest publicly held diversified financial services institutions. Headquartered in Chicago, ORI's business is concentrated in commercial insurance lines, diversified across four major industry segments: general, mortgage, title and life.



Our Service

At Old Republic Home Protection, we don't want to be just a "one-year warranty company" to our clients - we want to be their warranty company for a lifetime. We know the only way to earn that type of loyalty is by providing great customer service experiences. We strive each day to provide just that by offering fast, friendly and efficient service that keeps our clients coming back year after year! We are available to accept service requests 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.



For more information regarding Old Republic Home Protection, visit http://www.orhp.com.

