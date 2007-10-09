ControlScan Certifies www.learntofreeride.com as Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Salida, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, Learn To Freeride (http://www.learntofreeride.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates Learn To Freeride’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with Learn To Freeride to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist Learn To Freeride with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Learntofreeride.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Learntofreeride.com’s privacy policy and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About Learn To Freeride

Learn To Freeride (http://www.learntofreeride.com) has created a break-through technology concept for sports instruction. It combines interactive software with components of instructional videos, DVD extras, and a web page all in one application. Custom video player with different speeds for variable play back, on demand video clips categorized into task specific sections, printable lesson plans, common mistakes, exercises, and step by step instruction. A great mix of technology and fun!



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

