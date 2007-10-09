BMC Capital Provides $567,500 Loan for the Acquisition of Highline Arms Apartments in Burien, WA

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on October 5, 2007, that it originated a $567,500 loan for the acquisition of Highline Arms Apartments, a 13-unit apartment complex property at 15520 2nd Avenue South in Burien, WA.



“We were able to arrange a 5-year fixed rate with a 30-year amortization,” says Glenn Gioseffi, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Seattle office.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Northwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

