Propertyline Reports Increase in Overseas Enquiries

Amersham, United Kingdom -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2007 -- PropertyLine, the worldwide overseas property portal, reported a brisk increase in traffic and enquiries as the traditional autumn buying season gets underway.



Brits looking to buy in Spain, Cyprus, Portugal and France in particular often use September for visits overseas to find their dream property.



PropertyLine reported a 30% increase in enquiries for the week September 10th to 17th, compared to a month previous, and a 12.5% increase in visitors to the site in the same period.



Given recent press coverage showing the ever-increasing number of us emigrating or looking further afield, it is no surprise that looking for property in the USA, Australia, New Zealand and Canada is also on the up, as British buyers continue to bail out of the UK market.



Propertyline, which is owned by UK currency broker Foreign Currency Direct plc, has over 17,000 properties for sale around the world listed by agents, developers and private sellers. Foreign Currency Direct specialises in facilitating currency transactions for overseas property purchasers, obtaining better exchange rates than typical high street banks which can save thousands of pounds on a foreign transaction.



Notes for Editors

Propertyline.co.uk is a unique property portal connecting buyers with agents, developers and private sellers across the world. It is part of the Eataz network with 350,000 users per month.



Agents selling to UK buyers can also advertise without charge, subject to certain conditions. Propertyline is a division of Foreign Currency Direct plc, one of the UK's premier currency brokers.



Properties for sale in Spain: http://www.propertyline.co.uk/map-es.php

Propertyline homepage: http://www.propertyline.co.uk

Eataz Network: http://www.eataz.com

Foreign Currency Direct: http://www.currencies.co.uk

