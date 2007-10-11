BMC Capital Provides $634,500 Loan for the Acquisition of Taco Bell-KFC in North Manchester, IN

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on October 5, 2007, that it originated a $634,500 loan for the acquisition of Taco Bell - KFC, a single-tenant retail property located at 1325 Highway 114 West in North Manchester, IN.



Colin Paterson, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Sacramento office, was able to provide the borrower with a 25-year fixed, fully amortized loan. “The financing was provided through BMC’s Direct program where we originate, close, and service the loans in-house,” says Paterson.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance single-tenant commercial loans nationwide and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

