BMC Capital Provides $1.16M Loan for Chateau Grand Apartments in Hattiesburg, MS

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on October 5, 2007, that it originated a $1,160,000 loan for the refinance of Chateau Grand Apartments, a 67-unit multifamily apartment complex located in Hattiesburg, MS.



“We were able to arrange a non-recourse cash-out refinance with a 10-year fixed rate and a 20-year amortization,” says Bart Haddad, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Hattiesburg office.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

