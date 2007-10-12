BMC Capital Provides $580,000 Loan for the Acquisition of Batteries Plus Retail in Omaha, NE

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on October 1, 2007, that it originated a $580,000 loan for the acquisition of Batteries Plus Retail, a multi-tenant retail property located at 4849 North 90th Street in Omaha, NE.



Colin Paterson, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Sacramento Office, was able to provide the borrower a 25-year fixed, fully amortized loan with a 70% loan-to-value. “The financing was provided through BMC’s Direct program where we originate, close, and service the loans in-house,” says Paterson.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multi-tenant commercial loans in the Midwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

