BMC Capital Provides $1M Loan for the Acquisition of Starbucks in Wenatchee, WA

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on October 1, 2007, that it originated a $1,000,000 loan for the acquisition of Starbucks at Wenatchee, a 3-unit retail property located at 1925 North Wenatchee Avenue in Wenatchee, WA.



“We were able to provide a 10-year fixed rate loan with a 30-year amortization for this 50% occupied retail center,” says Glenn Gioseffi, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Seattle office.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance retail loans in the Northwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



