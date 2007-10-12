BMC Capital Provides $404,100 Loan for the Acquisition of Affiliated Western Office Building in Fort Worth, TX

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on October 8, 2007, that it originated a $404,100 loan for the acquisition of Affiliated Western Office Building, a single-tenant office property located at 5748 Boat Club Road in Fort Worth, TX.



“We were able to close the loan in 45 days with a 5-year fixed rate on a 90% loan-to-value and a 25-year amortization,” says Don Manning, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Denton office.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance single-tenant loans in the Southwest Region and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



