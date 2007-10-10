Rack-Soft Releases 4PSA VoipNow 1.5 and Provides New Business Opportunities

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2007 -- October 9, 2007 - Rack-Soft announced today the latest version of the hosted PBX solution for Internet Service Providers, Hosting Service Providers, and enterprises. 4PSA VoipNow 1.5 includes calling cards and callback features, prepaid billing capabilities, outgoing routing rules control on customer level, many enhancements in the system management process, new SOAP API functions, more powerful IVR administration capabilities, and over fifty other new features and improvements. The new release increases productivity, improves user interaction, and provides new business opportunities to xSP market.



The new prepaid billing is effective even on concurrent calls. All accounts on the reselling chain are charged simultaneously, in real time, for phone calls made by their extensions. “4PSA VoipNow supports both prepaid and postpaid billing. With postpaid billing the provider is able to enforce usage limits to prevent abuse, while prepaid billing guarantees that the client can spend only the amount available in his account. The account can be recharged in seconds using the system’s web interface or through the SOAP API, from third party applications”, said Bogdan Carstoiu, 4PSA VoipNow architect.



4PSA VoipNow 1.5 focuses on delivering new services and helping providers expand their business. “The callback and calling card extensions are designed to help our customers setup calling card and callback services without additional investments. With minimal technical knowledge, the time required to design, deploy, and test such services is reduced to several hours. When used as an enterprise PBX, 4PSA VoipNow’s callback and calling card features can greatly reduce phone bills.”, added Mr. Carstoiu.



4PSA VoipNow 1.5 can be installed in high availability environments. The new version also implements internal optimizations that prepare it for the 4PSA VoipNow Cluster, the next generation PBX solution from Rack-Soft, scheduled for 2008.



4PSA VoipNow is available for Redhat Enterprise Linux, Suse Linux, and Fedora distributions. The product can be installed through the command line installer or by using the ISO image. 4PSA VoipNow 1.5 is also packed for high density virtualized environments, Virtuozzo/OpenVZ, application templates being available for download.



The new version is compatible with IBM System p™ servers running Redhat Enterprise Linux 5. The IBM PowerPC architecture delivers a robust and fast platform for hosted PBX services.



4PSA VoipNow is free for two extensions. The prices of the commercial licenses that offer more extensions and include technical support start with 299USD.



About Rack-Soft

Rack-Soft is an established developer and integrator of software solutions for the server market. The company solutions are used by ISP (Internet Service Providers), HSP (Hosting Service Providers), and enterprises. Rack-Soft products simplify server management, Data Center administration, and voice communications.



The company’s explosive success is based on excellence, innovation, and a strong determination to improve processes. Rack-Soft implements CMM (Capability Maturity Model) in order to maximize software reliability.



For more information about Rack-Soft products and services, please visit http://www.4psa.com. If you have comments, suggestions or questions, please send an email to press@4psa.com.



All products and company names herein are trademarks of their respective owners.

