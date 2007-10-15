BMC Capital Provides $500,000 Loan for SRDC Apartments in Phoenix, AZ

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on October 1, 2007, that it originated a $500,000 loan for the refinance of SRDC Apartments, a 14-unit multifamily apartment complex located at 4121-4129 North 33rd Drive in Phoenix, AZ.



“We were able to arrange a 5-year fixed rate with a loan-to-value of 75% and amortized over 30-years,” says Susanna Reust.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Southwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



