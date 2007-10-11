The History of Las Vegas Told Through Historic Photographs

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2007 -- From its establishment as a railroad town in 1905 to its status as one of the country’s fastest-growing cities, Las Vegas has been an integral part of the fabric of United States history. The story of the “Entertainment Capital of the World” reflects both a diverse and progressive spirit, and a unique culture that is the foundation of the city’s present-day notoriety and prosperity.



With fact-filled photo captions and text by Jeff Burbank, Historic Photos of Las Vegas rediscovers the fascinating past of the Nevada’s largest city through nearly 200 rare photographs culled from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas and the Library of Congress, showcased with exceptional clarity and beauty.



In scenes of events from parades to politics, celebrations to showgirls, the foundations of the infamous “Strip” to the creation of the Hoover Dam, and much more, Las Vegas shines through the decades in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format.



“These photos show how determined the early residents of the town were to start a new life in a new place,” says Burbank. “Las Vegas has a really interesting, unusual history, from its debut as a train stop town, to the legalization of gambling in the early 1930s and the mob infiltration in its casinos from the 1940s into the 1980s. These photos provide an important context and show how Las Vegas has evolved quickly and in its own way, its personality adapting to changing technologies and the rise of mass tourism in America in the twentieth century.”



Historic Photos of Las Vegas is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities across America, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.



Historic Photos of Las Vegas

By Jeff Burbank

Turner Publishing, $39.95

ISBN 13: 978-1-59625-380-7

http://www.turnerpublishing.com

