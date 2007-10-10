Learn How to Buy Your Dream Home at Mission: HomePossible The Official Launch Event for The Savvy Woman's Homebuying Handbook

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2007 -- Real estate expert and author Tara-Nicholle Nelson, Esq. to share home ownership secrets, give away a new iPod full of valuable information and sign her new book



What:

You’re invited to the launch party for {RE}Think Real Estate™, REThinkRealEstate.com and “The Savvy Woman’s Homebuying Handbook –150 Insider Secrets, Decision-Making Guides and Online Resources Plus The One Action Plan You Need!”



Author Tara-Nicholle Nelson, Esq. will discuss key resources, tools and information to help you live your dream lifestyle through property ownership. Plus, she’ll be giving away:



- An iPod filled with Tara’s personal, favorite mindset-management lessons from such motivational masters as Tony Robbins and the Rev. T.D. Jakes, and a personal message from Tara;



- A VIP lunch and one-on-one prosperity planning consultation with Tara at Kincaid’s Fish, Chops and Steakhouse at Oakland’s Jack London Square; and



- Signed copies of The Savvy Woman’s Homebuying Handbook.



Why:

REThink Real Estate’s mission is to create more, savvy women homeowners without the drama and stress of buying, selling and renting property.



- Learn the secrets of changing your life through property ownership;

- Set your goals and take action;

- Network with other smart women in the community;

- Enjoy hors d’oeuvres at the fabulous Bellevue Club;

- Enter to win an iPod and valuable, personal time with real estate expert and attorney Tara-Nicholle Nelson!



Who:

Tara-Nicholle is the founder and chief visionary of {RE}Think Real Estate™. She’s a homeowner, Real Estate Broker, attorney, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, and author of “The Savvy Woman’s Homebuying Handbook” who has helped coach many women to home ownership in the East Bay.



When:

Thursday, October 25, 2007, 6:30 pm



Where:

The Bellevue Club

525 Bellevue Avenue, Oakland, CA 94610-5096

510-451-1000, http://www.bellevueclub.org/

Parking is free and plentiful.



Cost:

Admission is free, but please RSVP at http://swhhlaunchparty.eventbrite.com or 1-866-9RETHINK. The book costs $24.95.



Info.:

http://www.rethinkrealestate.com, Info@rethinkrealestate.com



About Tara-Nicholle Nelson, Esq. and {RE}Think Real Estate

Formerly a teen Mom who transformed her life through education and property ownership, Tara-Nicholle Nelson is now a successful real estate broker, attorney, speaker, author, and entrepreneur. She has provided her expertise in various media venues including: “The New York Times,” “lore Magazine,” “View from the Bay,” “Bay Area Today,” “MarketWatch.com,” and many others. Through her new business, {RE}Think Real Estate™, and book “The Savvy Woman’s Homebuying Handbook” (Prosperity Way Press, August 2007, $24.95), Tara feeds the informational and inspirational cravings women have when it comes to real estate matters through books, online resources and live events. {RE}Think Real Estate is a content company that innovates and delivers multimedia knowledge and mindset solutions for women seeking to enhance their lifestyles through property ownership. For more information, please visit www.rethinkrealestate.com or call 1.866.9.RETHINK.



Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications, Melanie@rethinkrealestate.com, 1-800-PR1-0116

