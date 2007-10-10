Federal Equipment Company Promotes Ted Davis to Vice President

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2007 -- Federal Equipment Company has named Ted Davis as Vice President of its plastics division. Davis brings a proven track record of developing, implementing and managing effective sales strategies for complex plastics manufacturing equipment.



“We consider ourselves fortunate to have Ted Davis in this new leadership role at Federal” said President, Michael Kadis. “Federal has exhibited continuous sales growth, and Ted has been a significant factor in that growth. We expect he will help lead Federal’s plastics division to new heights, and we are delighted to promote someone of Ted’s caliber for this important new executive role. Ted’s global sales experience coupled with an intimate knowledge of the plastics industry landscape makes him ideally suited to drive Federal’s growth agenda.”



Mr. Davis brings more than 16 years of plastics manufacturing, management and sales experience to his new role. Having worked at Shell Chemical Company and M & G Polymers USA, LLC, Davis served as Research Operations and Facility Manager and was also responsible for process design projects. Mr. Davis’ tenure at Federal equipment as a sales manager has included leading the plastics division’s double digit growth over the past decade, and its international expansion into Europe and Asia.



“Federal Equipment is an exciting company with a tremendous upside,” Davis said. “The company offers the one of best in-house stock of used plastics equipment in the industry, and displays a level of customer care that’s rare in the used processing equipment industry. Moreover, Federal’s wealth of experience, from the top down, means we have a coherent sales strategy that allows us to serve our existing customers and partners well, while penetrating new and emerging markets as they develop worldwide.



About Federal Equipment Company: For more than 50 years, Federal Equipment Company has been a trusted name in the processing equipment industry. As one of the world’s top suppliers, Federal Equipment provides quality used equipment, a variety of investment recovery services, and competitive prices to meet the needs of the pharmaceutical, chemical, plastics, and related process industries. Federal Equipments stock of over 15,000 pieces of equipment, housed on over 400,000 square feet of covered warehouse space, making them one of the largest under-crane suppliers of used process and packaging equipment in the world. Centrally located in Cleveland, OH U.S.A., Federal buys, sells, and transports equipment globally.

